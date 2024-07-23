Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Boiler sealed, owner fined for violating environment laws

Staff Reporter
July 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -   The Environment Protection Department sealed the premises of a boiler and imposed a heavy fine on its owner besides arresting two accused for violating environment protection laws.  Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said here on Monday that environment teams checked various factories and mills and found burning of prohibited materials in the boiler of a sizing unit situated at Borewal Road near Chak No.6-JB. Therefore, the environment team sealed the premises of the boiler and imposed a fine of Rs.200,000 on its owner besides arresting two accused from the spot on the charge of violating environment protection laws. Further action against them is under progress, he added.

