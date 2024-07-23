Civil defence playing leading role in emegencies, natural catastropies

MULTAN - Director of Civil Defence Punjab, Barak Allah Khan, stated that the volunteers of the department played a leading role in dealing with all kinds of emergencies and natural disasters in the country.

During the 10th of Muharram, civil defence volunteers across Punjab demonstrated a spirit of patriotism and played an exemplary role. Punjab government is taking measures to make the Department of Civil Defence the most active institution. He expressed these views during his visit to the Civil Defence Headquarters here. In this regard, volunteers will be trained in modern techniques according to the current era Assistant Director Multan Region, Rana Tariq Waheed, and District Civil Defensce Officer Fatima Khan welcomed him stating that the special visit of the Director of Punjab to acknowledge and encourage the active volunteers of civil defense is commendable. The dept is launching a comprehensive awareness campaign to educate society about the importance and utility of civil defense in light of civil defence authorities and government directives. It is our national and moral duty to receive practical training in civil defense. Chief Instructors Faheem Imdad, Madam Iqra, Abdul Qadeer, Miss Sonia, In-charge BD Sheikh Amin, Instructor Sameera Mushtaq, Group Wardens of the Civil Defence Ghazanfar Malik, Khawaja Dilshad Ahmed, Dr. Maqbool,Kamran Ali, and a large number of volunteers from the Civil Defense were present.