Climbing High

Mountaineering brings Pakistan an influx of tourists. Reaching the top is just half the story; preserving the beautiful North and its mountains is the other half. More than once, the locals of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) have expressed concern over environmental damage caused by tourists. Setting up a mountaineering school in GB, under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is a commendable initiative. Tourists and mountaineers from within the country and abroad must be given basic training on how to avoid damaging the environment and how to respect local culture and traditions.

The beautiful and peaceful valleys of GB are environmental assets for Pakistan, and with growing environmental challenges, these assets need care more than ever. Out-of-the-box ideas and solutions aiming at sustainability are the need of the hour, and it is appreciable that such initiatives are coming from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination. Summers are the peak season when tourists from hotter parts of the country take short vacations in the North and GB. The mountaineering school must be set up as soon as possible.

As the name indicates, the institute will likely focus on educating mountaineers about their role in sustainability. However, once established, its scope should be expanded to provide quick workshops to all tourists visiting GB. Keeping the North clean and green is a cause closest to the locals, and they must be engaged in educating tourists and mountaineers. The locals’ love for their land will translate into sensitizing tourists, leading to better sustainability outcomes.