CM inaugurates upgraded medical facilities at Lady Aitchison, Mayo Hospitals

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the upgraded OPD of Lady Aitchison Hospital and the upgraded eye ward of Mayo Hospital here on Monday. The CM visited Consultant OPD, OPD, Antenatal Clinic, Nursing Office and Triage Room of Lady Aitchison Hospital. She inquired about the welfare of a mother and child in the ward, and prayed for their speedy recovery. The patients and their attendants were happy to see the CM among themselves. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif showed affection to the little children and prayed for their long life. She held a newborn baby in her lap. She also consoled a patient in the ward and directed the authorities concerned to solve his problem immediately. She took pictures on the request of the doctors and nurses. Later, the CM reached Ophthalmology Ward of Mayo Hospital and inaugurated its upgradation project. She visited different rooms of the Ophthalmology Block and reviewed the quality of construction work. She inspected OPD, operation theatre, CSSD sterilization room, and reviewed various facilities available to the patients there. The CM was briefed by Secretary Communication & Works Sohail Ashraf about the upgradation project. He said the number of operation theaters in the eye ward had been increased from 5 to 14. A recovery room and waiting area have also been set up for patients and their attendants. The building has been made safe by completely plugging the leakage that has been going on for a long time in the Eye Ward. Moreover, the CM was apprised that new generators and lifts have been installed for the patients in the upgraded Eye Ward, which is situated on Mayo Hospital’s 8th floor. She was briefed that ground floor, first floor and second floor of Lady Aitchison Hospital have been upgraded. Semi-modular operation theaters have been set up at Lady Aitchison OPD. The Secretary C&W said that epoxy flooring and anti-bacterial paint have been used in the upgradation of Lady Aitchison OPD. Modern medical and other necessary equipments have been provided in both OPD and Eye Ward. Eye Ward and OPD Block have been upgraded following the cost-effective principle. Provincial Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, Principal King Edward Medical College Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, Dr. Asad Aslam and other relevant officers were present. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif underscored the importance of enhancing reliance on technology to strengthen the monitoring of government public service departments. In a meeting with Brig (Retd) Babar Alauddin, Chairman Chief Minister Directorate of Evaluation, Feedback, Inspection and Monitoring to discuss suggestions and recommendations for good governance and transparency at management level, here on Monday, she also discussed the process of incorporating public opinion into government decisions and policy making. The CM directed Babar Alauddin to devise a modern training mechanism for the administration and police. She said the establishment of performance index had increased a sense of responsibility in officers. The performance index should be strictly monitored, she added. The CM congratulated Brig (R) Babar Alauddin on assuming charge of his office.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.