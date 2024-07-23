CM meets PA Speaker, discusses assembly affairs

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan to discuss affairs of Punjab Assembly and overall political situation in the country. She also had a detailed discussion on various development projects of the government in the province. The CM said the Punjab government was focused on providing maximum relief to the poor people. She added, “We want to bottle up inflation and bury it forever.”Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab government to rid people of artificial inflation. He congratulated the chief minister on the successful test flight of country’s first air ambulance. He highlighted that the projects like the first government cancer hospital, Nawaz Sharif IT City, e-bikes, solar panels and air ambulance were remarkable and exemplary. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present in the meeting.