Commissioner stresses strict measures to combat smog

LAHORE - Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood presided over a strategic meeting to address challenges posed by smog. Secretary Environment Punjab, Raja Jehangir Anwar, also attended in the meeting. The Commissioner emphasized that smog not only severely impacts human health but also disrupts commercial activities. He underscored that combating smog is a top priority for the Punjab government, with comprehensive strategies to be implemented across all sectors and departments. As part of the Pre-Smog Contingency Plan, departments will collaborate closely to combat smog effectively. He announced stringent actions against crop residue burning and stressed that the supply of Happy Seeders machines will reduce the incidence of agricultural fires. He highlighted non-standard petrol and fuels as major contributors to smog and called for strict actions by the Industries Department and Environment Protection and Climate Change Department. Moreover, the commissioner directed the district administration to identify and penalize various causes of smog at the local level. Secretary Environment Raja Jehangir Anwar assured that the Pre-Smog Strategic Plan is ready for immediate deployment, aiming for coordinated efforts at the district level. He emphasized the enforcement of measures against smoke-emitting vehicles, motorbikes, and rickshaws. Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsooq also instructed the district administration to ensure awareness campaigns alongside Environment Protection Agency (EPA) officials. He urged action against brick kilns operating without zigzag technology and unauthorized construction sites. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, ACs, and environmental officers from all districts including Lahore.