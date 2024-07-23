Tuesday, July 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Committee focuses on deforestation, environmental challenges

Our Staff Reporter
July 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination met on Monday with a sharp focus on the pressing issue of deforestation, alongside other critical environmental challenges. Chaired by Ms Munaza Hassan, MNA, the meeting featured comprehensive discussions on the urgent need for formulating effective strategies and regional specific policies to counter rapid deforestation in Pakistan. 

The session commenced with the chairperson’s opening remarks, emphasising importance of collective efforts to address climate change. Munaza Hassan stressed the importance of immediate and concerted action to tackle deforestation, calling for increased collaboration and effective enforcement of environmental policies. The Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change acknowledged the committee’s pivotal role in driving climate initiatives, requesting members to contribute their insights and proposals.

PTI moves LHC for Minar-e-Pakistan rally on August 14

Secretary Ministry of Climate Change provided a comprehensive briefing on the ministry’s operations, highlighting the manifold impacts of climate change, the necessity of global collaboration, and the ministry’s efforts in planning and policy-making. The presentation covered various climate challenges, including floods in 2022, climate finance, and ongoing projects such as the Green Pakistan initiative. 

The committee members also engaged in a robust discussion, raising concerns about the implementation of climate policies, deforestation, and the need for regional specific approaches. The committee emphasised the importance of local stakeholder engagement and better coordination with provincial authorities and organisations such as National Disaster Management Authority and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities. 

The committee recommended enhancing coordination with provincial authorities to ensure effective implementation of deforestation policies. They emphasised the need for comprehensive strategies to combat deforestation, and stressed the importance of preserving forests. Additionally, the committee called for involving local stakeholders and representatives in policy-making to ensure that various initiatives are tailored to regional needs. 

Apex committee meeting on Bannu incident to be held on July 25: Barrister Saif

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination was also attended by MNAs Ahmad Atteeq Anwer, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Ms Shaista Khan, Ms Shaista Pervaiz, Ms Shagufta Jumani, Ms Mussarat Rafique Mahesar, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Ms Rana Ansar, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Shahzada Muhammad Gushtasap Khan, Ghulam Muhammad, Ms Ayesha Nazir, Awais Haider Jakhar, Muhammad Usman Badini. The meeting was also attended by Secretary, Climate Change and other senior officers of the ministry.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1721715835.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024