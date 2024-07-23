Committee focuses on deforestation, environmental challenges

ISLAMABAD - The Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination met on Monday with a sharp focus on the pressing issue of deforestation, alongside other critical environmental challenges. Chaired by Ms Munaza Hassan, MNA, the meeting featured comprehensive discussions on the urgent need for formulating effective strategies and regional specific policies to counter rapid deforestation in Pakistan.

The session commenced with the chairperson’s opening remarks, emphasising importance of collective efforts to address climate change. Munaza Hassan stressed the importance of immediate and concerted action to tackle deforestation, calling for increased collaboration and effective enforcement of environmental policies. The Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change acknowledged the committee’s pivotal role in driving climate initiatives, requesting members to contribute their insights and proposals.

Secretary Ministry of Climate Change provided a comprehensive briefing on the ministry’s operations, highlighting the manifold impacts of climate change, the necessity of global collaboration, and the ministry’s efforts in planning and policy-making. The presentation covered various climate challenges, including floods in 2022, climate finance, and ongoing projects such as the Green Pakistan initiative.

The committee members also engaged in a robust discussion, raising concerns about the implementation of climate policies, deforestation, and the need for regional specific approaches. The committee emphasised the importance of local stakeholder engagement and better coordination with provincial authorities and organisations such as National Disaster Management Authority and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities.

The committee recommended enhancing coordination with provincial authorities to ensure effective implementation of deforestation policies. They emphasised the need for comprehensive strategies to combat deforestation, and stressed the importance of preserving forests. Additionally, the committee called for involving local stakeholders and representatives in policy-making to ensure that various initiatives are tailored to regional needs.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination was also attended by MNAs Ahmad Atteeq Anwer, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Ms Shaista Khan, Ms Shaista Pervaiz, Ms Shagufta Jumani, Ms Mussarat Rafique Mahesar, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Ms Rana Ansar, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Shahzada Muhammad Gushtasap Khan, Ghulam Muhammad, Ms Ayesha Nazir, Awais Haider Jakhar, Muhammad Usman Badini. The meeting was also attended by Secretary, Climate Change and other senior officers of the ministry.