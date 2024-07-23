DC takes notice of rising poultry prices in Khanewal

KHANEWAL - Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Monday take notice of the rising prices of the poultry in Khanewal. He was chairing a meeting with poultry association representatives and warned that action would be taken against those found involved in profiteering.

Bukhari received a detailed briefing on demand-supply situation of poultry and its prices. Besides poultry association representatives, officials from livestock department, ADCG Aitzaz Anjum were also present. The DC said on the occasion that Punjab government has issued clear instructions on poultry prices and illegal practice of charging more than fix prices would not be tolerated. He said, all possible steps would be taken to provide relief to the people.

Youngster clubbed to death following minor dispute

A youngster was clubbed to death while his another two brothers sustained injuries after a dispute related to irrigating field at Mauza Wasiran in limits of Tulamaba Police Station. According to police sources, a minor brawl pertaining to irrigating an agriculture field caused death of a youngsters. Four alleged outlaws named Tahir, Mushtaq, Muzammal and Zahid allegedly tortured their close relative named Umar Hayat, Adnan and Imran, the sons of Muhammad Shafi, with iron rod. Resultantly, Umar Hayat died. However, Adnan , Imran and another their relative Ramzan also sustained serious injuries. They injured persons were shifted to Nishtar Hospital. The police is investigating the incident after registration of the case.