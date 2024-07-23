Deputy accountant general for settling pensioners cases

LARKANA - Deputy Accountant General Hina Syed here on Monday directed the District Accounts Officer to settle the cases of pensioners, arrears of retired government employees and open ID of newly appointed employees, so that the retired employees do not face any kind of trouble. She expressed these views while speaking in khuli kachari (open court) at the District Accounts Office. During the open court, the complainants said that their pension issues were not being resolved for the last more than a year, which were evaluated from different aspects and were resolved on the spot while some of them were sent to the departments concerned as the legal requirements were not met.

On this occasion, District Accounts Officer Larkana Zafarullah Anand gave a briefing to the Deputy Accountant General. Assistant Accountant General Adeel Ali, Additional District Accounts Officer Abdul Fatah Soomro and the staff of the District Accounts Office participated in the open court. Talking to the media, the Deputy Accountant General said that they were holding this open conversation on the order of the Accountant General of Sindh (AG) so that the legitimate problems of the employees could be solved on merit immediately and prevent them from inconvenience. She said that some complaints of pension and arrears were found in the open discussion, which were resolved on the spot, while some cases were sent to the concerned departments because their code of formalities were not complete.