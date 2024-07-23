Deputy Speakers PA, SA call on Punjab governor

LAHORE - Deputy Speakers Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal and Sindh Assembly Anthony Naveed called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor’s House here on Monday. Pastor Daniyal Saleem also accompanied Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly (SA) Anthony Naveed. Both the deputy speakers congratulated Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on assuming the office of the Governor of Punjab and expressed best wishes to him. In the meeting, ways to promote inter-provincial relations was discussed.Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said all stakeholders should work together to promote inter-faith harmony in the country. He said everyone had to play a positive role in development of the country. He said that the minorities were playing a pivotal role in development of the country. He said the doors of the Governor’s House were open for people. The governor said that the connections between the two provinces in various fields would not only bring development in the social sector, but will also provide opportunities to the youth to advance.