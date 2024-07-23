Elderly woman stabbed to death in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR - An elderly woman was stabbed to death by two outlaws over minor dispute at Mouza Tibi Lundan in the premises of Harind police station on Monday.

According to police sources, 55-year old Sado Mai w/o Bashir Ahmed Khosa and resident of Mouza Tibi Lundan was grazing goats outside her home when her goats entered into the crop of her relative namely Bhaji. All of a sudden, the accused Bhaji along with his son Arif reached the spot and started beating her badly. The accused stabbed her to death with repeated blows of a sharp edged weapon and escaped from the scene. The autopsy of the body was conducted and the police concerned registered the case against the accused.

The criminals would be arrested soon and special teams have been formed for this purpose, the police sources added.

Woman killed by husband

A woman was strangled to death by her husband and two sons over domestic dispute at Muhammadpur Dewan on Monday. According to police sources, Siraj Mai w/o Malik Nazir Ahmed had a dispute with her husband over some domestic issues. In fit of anger, the accused Malik Nazir Ahmed along with his sons Kaleem and Jehangir strangled her to death and escaped from the scene. The police reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy. A case has also been registered against the accused, police sources added.