Electric vehicles need of hour, says Jam Dharejo

KARACHI - The Sindh Industries and Commerce Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the Electric Vehicles (EVs) were need of the hour to cope with environmental degradation.

He stated this in a meeting held at the Sindh Secretariat under the his chairmanship. Secretary Industries and Commerce Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch, MD Site Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, Dewan Group representatives Hasan Zafar, Saad Murad Khan, Capt (retd) Kashif Riaz and Saleha Hassan were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that electric vehicles were the need of the hour to cope with environmental pollution.

“Pakistan is polluted country and the use of these vehicles will help in dealing with environmental pollution,” he said. Dharejo said that the manufacturing of electric vehicles at the local level would not only save foreign exchange but provide employment opportunities.