Tuesday, July 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Embattled PTI plans to widen scope of hunger strike for release of Imran Khan, other leaders

Embattled PTI plans to widen scope of hunger strike for release of Imran Khan, other leaders
Web Desk
9:49 PM | July 23, 2024
National

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) set up a symbolic hunger strike camp outside Parliament House in Islamabad. 

The hunger strike camp continued from 3pm to 7pm. Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan led the camp. 

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz, Latif Khosa, and other central leaders of the party participated in the hunger strike camp. Other leaders of PTI including Sheikh Waqas Akram and Zartaj Gul also participated. 

The PTI leaders announced that they would extend of the scope of the hunger strike camp.

Shibli Faraz said the scope of the hunger strike camp would be extended to other assemblies. He said their mandate was stolen in the Sindh Assembly and announced a camp there as well.

The purpose of the camp is the release of the PTI founder. He said this was a symbolic protest for the release of the political workers. "They want to tell the world what is happening to them," Faraz said. 

Federal cabinet approves courts for trials under PECA

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1721715835.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024