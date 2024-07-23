England rising star Bashir 'still learning tricks of the trade'

Shoaib Bashir may already be a Test-match winning bowler but the 20-year-old off-spinner insists he's still learning "the tricks of the trade".

The towering Bashir ripped through the West Indies in the second Test at Trent Bridge, taking 5-41 on Sunday's fourth day as the tourists lost all 10 of their second-innings wickets in 23 overs, with England winning by 241 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Bashir had only made six first-class appearances when he was catapulted into the Test side during a tour of India earlier this year and he responded with two five-wicket hauls on pitches renowned for aiding spinners.

But his progress appeared to have stalled at the start of the English county season, with Bashir kept out of the Somerset side by a more experienced England spinner in Jack Leach.

Bashir went on loan to county rivals Worcestershire in a bid to get more game time but England captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum kept faith all the same.

"A lot has happened in the last few years," said Bashir. "I can't get ahead of Leachy at Somerset, understandably, he's obviously played a lot more cricket than I have.

"Jack was over the moon for me (getting selected for England). We had a chat and he just told me to enjoy it. He's a class spinner and I've learned a lot off him. There's always so much to learn. I'm only 20, I'm still learning the tricks of the trade.

"There's a lot to work on, in cricket you never complete the game. Going on loan was a decision I had to make to play cricket at a high level, that's part of the journey."