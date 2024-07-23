Five killed in nursing home shooting in Croatia

DARUVAR, CROATIA - A gunman opened fire in a nursing home in Croatia on Monday, killing at least five people, according to officials and state media, in a rare instance of gun violence in the Balkan country. State broadcaster HRT said an unidentified gunman entered a nursing home in Daruvar -- some 130 kilometres (80 miles) east of Zagreb -- and began shooting. At least five were killed and several others wounded during the incident, HRT said. Police said they were informed of the incident at 10:10 am local time (0810 GMT), and confirmed the suspect had entered the nursing home and used a firearm. “The person linked to the perpetration of the crime is under police custody,” police said in a statement.