Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Five killed in nursing home shooting in Croatia

Agencies
July 23, 2024
Newspaper, International

DARUVAR, CROATIA   -   A gunman opened fire in a nursing home in Croatia on Monday, killing at least five people, according to officials and state media, in a rare instance of gun violence in the Balkan country. State broadcaster HRT said an unidentified gunman entered a nursing home in Daruvar -- some 130 kilometres (80 miles) east of Zagreb -- and began shooting.  At least five were killed and several others wounded during the incident, HRT said.  Police said they were informed of the incident at 10:10 am local time (0810 GMT), and confirmed the suspect had entered the nursing home and used a firearm. “The person linked to the perpetration of the crime is under police custody,” police said in a statement.

