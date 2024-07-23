Govt urged to ensure provision of rights to merged areas’ people

PESHAWAR - Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Engn Ajmal Khan has urged the federal government to fulfil promise of providing the rightful share of 3 percent in the NFC Award as well as annual development package of Rs100 billion to the merged tribal districts so as to put these neglected areas on the path to speedy progress and prosperity.

Speaking at the floor of KP Assembly, he pleaded that provision of due rights to the people of merged districts is imperative for fostering law and order, eliminating unemployment and poverty, and ensuring provision of basic necessities of life to the dwellers of these areas.

The MPA highlighted that these measures are essential to realise the vision of PTI founder Imran Khan, aimed at propelling the tribal people towards progress and prosperity. He said the recent tragic incidents in Bannu and Bajaur have deeply impacted the community and reinforced the urgency of addressing security and development challenges in the region.

Engn Ajmal Khan emphasised that equitable distribution of resources and proper investment in infrastructure and social services are crucial steps towards stabilising the merged districts.

He called upon the federal government to honour its commitments without delay, ensuring that the people of these areas receive their due rights.