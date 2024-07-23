Harris secures enough delegate endorsements to win Democratic presidential nomination

US Vice President Kamala Harris secured enough delegate endorsements Monday to win the .

"Tonight, I am proud to have earned the support needed to become our party’s nominee, and as a daughter of California, I am proud that my home state's delegation helped put our campaign over the top," Harris said on X.

Over the next few months, Harris said she will be traveling across the country talking to Americans about everything on the line.

"I fully intend to unite our party and our nation and defeat Donald Trump," she added.

After President Joe Biden’s decision on Sunday not to seek re-election on Nov. 5 and his offer of "full support and endorsement" for Harris to be the nominee of the Democratic Party, she officially launched her presidential campaign.

More than 2,200 delegates from over 30 states have endorsed Harris as the nominee, according to reports.

Biden’s decision to endorse Harris is not a binding one, as delegates are free to vote for the candidate of their choice.

The Democratic National Convention is set to convene in Chicago from Aug. 19-22.