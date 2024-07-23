Health minister highlights blood safety at awareness seminar

LAHORE - Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique attended an awareness seminar organized by the Institute of Blood Transfusion Services at a local hotel on Monday as a special guest. The speakers emphasized ensuring the use of clean blood for patients. Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said: “I congratulate Professor Shabnam Bashir and her team for organizing an awareness seminar on a very important topic. The use of safe blood in hospitals is a fundamental right of every patient. Thousands of people in Pakistan donate their blood every year. We are trying to improve the system of blood banks in government hospitals. Inshallah, the conditions of every BHU will be much better in the next two years.”The minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, modern reforms were being implemented to improve the health system. Strict action was being taken against illegal blood banks in Punjab, he said, adding that regional blood centers in Punjab were also being upgraded. Director IBTS Prof Shabnam Bashir, Prof Tariq Mian, General (r) Saleem Ahmed, Prof Samina Naseem.

, Prof Nisar Ahmed, Prof Mona Aziz, Prof Shahida Mohsin, hematologists from different hospitals, and a large number of men and women participated in the event. Khawaja Salman Rafique also distributed commemorative shields among the speakers.