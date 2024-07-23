Hesco CEO directs crackdown on power theft

HYDERABAD - Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Roshan Otho convened a meeting with all operation circles via video conference Monday. He issued firm instructions to officers regarding the collection of outstanding liabilities, which total more than Rs 202.78 billion. Of this amount, federal government institutions owe over Rs 5.51 billion, and private consumers owe more than Rs 177.624 billion.

In a decisive move to address these issues, CEO Otho has mandated a rigorous anti-theft recovery campaign with the assistance of police and magistrates. He stressed the necessity of eradicating electricity theft and achieving 100% recovery of dues from defaulters. All officers have been tasked with the complete elimination of electricity theft and ensuring full dues recovery without any discrimination. During the ongoing anti-theft campaign, 81,277 illegal connections have been identified across the region. Legal actions have been initiated against 71,954 connections, resulting in 5,238 FIRs being registered. So far, 205 individuals have been arrested for electricity theft, and disciplinary actions have been taken against HESCO employees involved in such activities. Three employees have been arrested, 45 have been suspended, and one has been dismissed from service for facilitating electricity theft.

CEO Otho emphasized the importance of regular bill payments by consumers to enable HESCO to provide a reliable electricity supply. He urged all HESCO employees to work with a sense of ownership and commitment to the company’s reputation and development. Ensuring better monitoring and transmission of electricity in their respective areas under the “chowkidar system” is essential. He called for a user-friendly approach in customer interactions, adherence to safety rules, and strict action against electricity thieves. HESCO is also improving customer service by offering easy and quick electricity connections and resolving billing issues through sub-division customer service centers or complaint centers. Consumers are encouraged to print duplicate bills from the HESCO website (www.hesco.gov.pk) and ensure timely payment.

CEO Otho announced the organization of open Kacheries at the sub-division level, held daily from 11am to 1pm, to address and resolve electricity-related problems for consumers. HESCO, as a commercial entity, relies on bill payments to sustain its operations. CEO Otho made it clear that anyone involved in electricity theft, including HESCO employees, will face legal consequences in accordance with the law.