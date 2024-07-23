Hot, partly cloudy weather for Lahore

LAHORE - Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was witnessed in the city on Monday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The Met officials warned that heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galliyat, Manshera, Kohistan, Malakand, Dir Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Kurrum, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand, Nowshera, Swabi and Kashmir. They warned that urban flooding also expected in low lying areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 23,24 while landslides may disrupt roads at the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the wet period. The officials said monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating upper/central parts of the country and likely to strengthen from tomorrow (evening/night) while a westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that rain-windstorm/thundershower was expected in Kashmir, Islamabad including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, east/south Balochistan and lower Sindh while isolated heavy fall was also expected during the forecast period. Hot and very humid weather was expected in other parts of the country.Rainfall was witnessed in several cities across the country. The maximum temperature was recorded 37.5°C and minimum 27.3°C in the city.