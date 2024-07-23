ICT admin cracks down on price hike, ensures fair practices

ISLAMABAD - On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Assistant Commissioners of Islamabad have intensified their efforts to control price hikes in the Federal Capital. According to the spokesman of ICT’s Administration, Assistant Commissioner Nilore, led by district administration teams, inspected markets at Khanna Pul area, where offenders were nabbed for overpricing and failing to display price lists. He also visited shopping malls to check the licenses of security guards. Additionally, an anti-encroachment operation cleared 15 carts blocking pathways. In another action, Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area targeted price violations in I-9 area. During inspection, the AC arrested 10 persons and imposed fines on several individuals for not displaying price lists and using polythene bags. He also inspected petrol pumps, checking petrol nozzles and fire safety measures. Security guards found without proper licenses had their weapons confiscatedSimilarly, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar visited G-10 area, resulting in multiple arrests for overpricing on fruits and vegetables, as well as violations in naan/roti pricing, leading to the sealing of offending tandoors. These proactive measures underscored the administration’s commitment to curb price hikes and ensure fair practices across the capital, the spokesman added.