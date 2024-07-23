Tuesday, July 23, 2024
IHC instructs chief commissioner, PTI to hold meeting for procession permission

Agencies
July 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the chief commissioner and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) to resolve the matter with consultation regarding the permission for holding a political procession in the Capital.  Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case, filed by PTI through Shoaib Shaheen Advocate. During course of proceedings, the chief justice remarked that the political party just wanted to hold a procession, what was wrong it. Advocate general Islamabad said that the PTI could organize its procession after 25th August ‘chehlum’ procession. The chief justice said that holding a procession was the right of the petitioner. The court asked if the ceremonies of 14th August were also cancelled. Justice Aamer Farooq said that there was law and order situation in the country but other activities were also going on. The court instructed the chief commissioner and petitioner to hold a meeting and address the matter with consultation.

Tarakai directs EMA to focus on facilities in schools

Agencies

