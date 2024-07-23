Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Imran Khan refuses to undergo polygraph test in May 9 case

Web Desk
9:51 PM | July 23, 2024
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan has refused to undergo polygraph and voice matching test as a part of investigation launched by Lahore police regarding May 9 cases.

The Lahore police - led by DSP Javed Asif - had visited Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi and completed the first round of its investigation against Imran Khan in the May 9 cases.

The PTI founder answered the questions of police for 15 minutes after DSP Javed Asif vowed to dispense justice.

Meanwhile, the former premier refused to undergo the above mentioned tests to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency’s team.

The PTI founder said he was under the investigation of many institutions and he would give time to the police after the completion of his earlier inquiries.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1721715835.jpg

