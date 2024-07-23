Imran Khan refuses to undergo polygraph test in May 9 case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder has refused to undergo polygraph and voice matching test as a part of investigation launched by Lahore police regarding May 9 cases.

The Lahore police - led by DSP Javed Asif - had visited Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi and completed the first round of its investigation against in the May 9 cases.

The PTI founder answered the questions of police for 15 minutes after DSP Javed Asif vowed to dispense justice.

Meanwhile, the former premier refused to undergo the above mentioned tests to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency’s team.

The PTI founder said he was under the investigation of many institutions and he would give time to the police after the completion of his earlier inquiries.