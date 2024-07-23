International Media Coordinator PTI sent on 7-days physical remand to CTD custody

ISLAMABAD - Ahmed Waqas Janjua, international media coordinator of PTI is sent on 07-days physical remand by ATC-II Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra on Monday at Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad.

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) presented Ahmed Janjua in the court and sought 15-days physical remand of the accused for further investigations. Mazhar Bashir Khan, prosecutor pleaded in court that when Ahmed Janjua was arrested explosives, detonators, prima cords, ball bearings, prohibited bore ammunition were also recovered. The application for remand also stated that Ahmed Janjua was planning to attack sensitive installations in Islamabad with the help of proscribed organizations.

Ahmed Waqas Janjua was arrested from his residence from Islamabad on July 20th at 04:00 am in the morning. Farhana Barlas, wife of Ahmed Janjua filed a Habeus Petition at Islamabad High Court which was also fixed for Monday. Whereabouts of Ahmed Janjua were unknown and no FIR was registered against him until he was produced at ATC on Monday. Judge Sipra dictated the order that, record transpires that already explosives of huge quantity with Kalashankov has been taken into posession. The pray for recovery of further explosive, tracing the other accused having link with Ahmed Janjua is plausible and the completion of investigation is yet pending. The 7-days physical custody of accused Ahmed Janjua is granted and he must be produced before the court on 29-07-2024.