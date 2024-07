KARACHI - Keamari district police discovered a gutka factory in the Keamari area and arrested a suspect at the scene. According to SSP Keamari on Monday, officers from the Jackson police station raided a factory producing banned hazardous gutka near Pidar Ground in Keamari. The police seized 1,200 packets of gutka and other materials from the factory. The arrested suspect was identified as Rafiq, also known as Kallu.