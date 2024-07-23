KP Agriculture Dept, Akora Seed Company sign MoU

Peshawar - A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Department and private seed company Akora Seed Company.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Siddiq on behalf of Akora Seed Company, while Secretary Agriculture Javed Marwat on behalf of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government signed the memorandum of understanding.

Provincial Minister Major (Retd) Sajjad Barkwal participated in the ceremony as chief guest. On the occasion, KP Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for Industries Abdul Karim Tordher and senior officials of the Agriculture Department were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjad Brakwal assured that the government will provide all facilities to the seed companies in supply of quality seeds. He further said that private seed companies have a very important role in providing quality seed. Quality seed supply is not possible without positive role of seed companies. Private seed companies should play a role with the government to supply quality seed and prevent adulteration and illegal trading of seed in the market.

The representatives of the private seed companies assured the minister that they will play their role alongside the government against illegal business and adulteration of seeds. While discussing the memorandum of understanding, the minister said it will provide opportunities for companies to work together with government agricultural institutions and private seed companies will benefit from innovative research.

Similarly, the government and private seed companies will jointly provide farmers with modern and high-productivity sources of commodity varieties through faster methods, which will significantly increase agricultural production and farmers’ income. The provincial government’s priorities include increasing agricultural production and providing facilities to farmers.