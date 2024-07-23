Kuwait pledges full support to boost Pakistan’s economy

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatisation and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan and Ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan Abdul Rehman Jay. Al-Mutiari held a meeting in which it was agreed to further promote friendly and bilateral trade relations between the two countries by moving forward in a more integrated manner.

Federal Minister for Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan discussed various proposals regarding the promotion of trade activities from Kuwait and expressed his willingness to cooperate for various projects on the basis of “Business to Business” and “Government to Government”. Abdul Aleem Khan said that he wants progress for investment from Kuwait to Pakistan for which substantial results can be obtained, especially from the private sector. Ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan assured the Federal Minister of Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan that his government will provide all possible support in the strengthening of Pakistan’s economy and projects of mutual cooperation. He added that relations with Pakistan are more important for Kuwait and Insha Allah in the coming days we will bring all the bilateral agreements to completion. Abdul Rahman Jay. Al-Matiyari further said that he is keen to further strengthen the brotherly relations with Pakistan and those contracts signed in the recent past by Kuwaiti institutions will be finalized in time.

In the meeting, various matters of mutual interest were discussed between Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and Ambassador of Kuwait Abdul Rehman Jay. Al-Mutiari. Ambassador of Kuwait Abdul Rehman Jay. Al-Mutiari, while appreciating Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan’s recent visit to Kuwait, said that his presence in Kuwait helped to more development of bilateral relations between Kuwait and Pakistan and promotion of mutual trade which will continue in the coming days as well.