LDA razes several illegal constructions, seals 14

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday demolished several structuresbesides sealing another 14 constructions during its on-going campaign against rule violators and commercial fee defaulters. On the direction of Director General LDA Tahir Farooq, the teams, demolished illegal floors at the Architect Engineering Society. They razed illegal commercial buildings at Plot No. 11, Lahore Avenue Society. Furthermore, they removed illegal shutters at Johar Town Block H and Hamza Medical Complex on Jan Muhammad Road. Additionally, they sealed unauthorized shops at Plot No. 186, Qayyumabad Town. In a crackdown against fee defaulters, the LDA teams imposed fines on 14 properties. Chief Town Planner Azhar Ali and Director Town Planning Zone IV Ali Nusrat supervised the operation. Prior to the operation, multiple notices were issued to the properties concerned. The enforcement wing and heavy police contingents also participated in the operation.