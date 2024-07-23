LHC allows Imran’s lawyer to withdraw petitions in May 9 cases

LAHORE - A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday disposed of petitions against the rejection of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s interim bail in three cases related to May 9, after being withdrawn.

The bench, comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun, heard the petitions filed by the PTI founder. During the hearing, the PTI founder’s counsel confirmed that his client was in custody after a member of the bench questioned whether the PTI founder was in custody while the court was hearing the case. The counsel further mentioned that the anti-terrorism court rejected the interim bail of his client on July 9, whereas the order was challenged in the LHC on July 13.

However, Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun remarked that they needed to determine from official records when the petitions were filed. At this, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh noted that the record did not prove that the petitions were filed on July 13.

In response, the PTI founder’s counsel sought permission to withdraw the petitions. Subsequently, the bench disposed of the petitions based on their withdrawal. The PTI founder had challenged the decision of the anti-terrorism court to reject bail applications in three cases, including attacks on the Corps Commander House, Askari Tower, and Shadman police station.