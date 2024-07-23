Man tortured, set on fire over land dispute in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - A youngster was burnt alive by four outlaws over a land dispute at Alipur in premises of Seetpur police station on Monday. According to police sources, Ahsanullah resident of Alipur had dispute with Allah Bachaya and others of the same locality over a piece of land. The accused had threatened him time and again of intense consequences to surrender the land. On Monday, the accused Allah Bachaya s/o Ghulam Fareed along with his partners Rasheed s/o Ibraheem, Babu s/o Rabnawaz and Yousaf s/o Ghulam Yasin attacked Ahsanullah and tortured him. Later, they tied him with a tree and set him on fire after throwing petrol.

ADC takes action against absent doctors of BHU Omar Pur Janoobi

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Director Development Anum Hafeez on Monday paid a surprise visit to Basic Health Unit (BHU) Omar Pur Janoobi and found doctors and paramedical staff absent from their duties. In compliance with the orders of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali, she visited BHU and found the doctors and paramedical staff absent from the duties. She directed that the absent officials be immediately put under suspension. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) health Dr. Zafar Abbas who was present on the occasion said that as per directives of ADC Anum Hafeez, absent doctors and staff would be suspended.