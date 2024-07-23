Mastermind of May 9 unrest confesses to crimes: CM Maryam

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday the masterminds of the May 9 incidents had confessed to their crimes.

Without quoting the name of a political party, she said in her statement "it's not a party rather a group of people who aim to undermine the state through chaos."

She claimed that Zaman Park - residence of PTI founder Imran Khan - had been a training centre for unscrupulous elements, where they were taught how to make petrol bombs and launch attacks on state establishments.

She questioned what kind of peaceful protest led to attacks on more than 200 military installations. The participants set fire to Air Force planes and corps commanders' houses and showed disrespect to martyrs memorials, she added.

The chief minister also claimed that a conspiracy was hatched to push Pakistan towards default. Sending letters to the International Monetary Fund and revealing the cipher were also part of the conspiracy.

She demanded strict action against those involved in unlawful activities.