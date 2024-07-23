Mehran, Dahani bowl Pakistan Shaheens to victory against Bangladesh A

LAHORE - Pakistan Shaheens bagged a hard-fought 148-run win over Bangladesh A in the last hour of play on day four of the first four-day match at the DXC Arena in Darwin on Monday. Shaheens took all 10 Bangladesh wickets in 79.2 overs on day four with Mehran Mumtaz and Shahnawaz Dahani sharing seven among them.

Requiring 408 runs to win or to bat out the day to save the game, Bangladesh A’s opening batters started the day by bringing up fifty-run opening partnership continuing from the overnight score of 20-0. Dahani struck to remove Shadman Islam (26, 65b, 4x4s) in the 22nd over.

Shaheens’ bowling attack toiled for another 21.1 overs when Mehran eked out the vital scalp of Parvez Hossain Emon, who had faced 138 balls for his 57 runs hitting six fours and two sixes. Mehran soon trapped Aich Mollah, for a paltry four, in the 50th over.

For the next 12.2 overs Amite Hasan (71, 102b, 14x4s) and Shahadat Hossain put on 57 runs ringing the alarm bells for Shaheens. Dahani made much needed inroads in the Bangladesh A batting by removing well-set Amite in the 63rd over and Ariful Islam (4, 5b, 1x4) in the 65th over with a little over two hours’ time left in the day.

With Shaheens five wickets away from triumph, Mehran Mumtaz landed a double blow in 71st over to end Shahadat’s (42, 62b, 7x4s) rearguard effort and removed Hasan Murad for a five-ball duck leaving Bangladesh A 221-7.

It took Shaheens 15.2 more overs to remove the remaining three batters as Ripon Mondol resisted with an unbeaten 43 off 30 balls hitting seven fours and Mahidul Islam chipped in with a 66-ball 15 with Bangladesh A scoring 279 all out in 86.2 overs. Mehran and Dahani collected figures of 4-84 and 3-57, respectively. Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali picked up one wicket each. The second four-day match will start on Friday, 26 July at the same venue.

Scores in Brief

Pakistan Shaheens

won by 148 runs

PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 467-3 dec, 96.1 overs (Mohammad Huraira 218, Kamran Ghulam 100*; Ripon Mondol 2-84) and 226-3 dec, 47.2 overs (Omair Bin Yousuf 100*, Mubasir Khan 95) beat BANGLADESH A 266 all out, 76.2 overs (Shadman Islam 88, Aich Mollah 70; Khurram Shahzad 6-72, Mohammad Ali 2-64) and 279 all out, 86.2 overs (Amite Hasan 71, Parvez Hossain Emon 57; Mehran Mumtaz 4-84, Shahnawaz Dahani 3-57) by 148 runs.