Minister assures security for minority worship places in Jhang

JHANG - Provincial Minister for Minorities Ramesh Singh Arora on Monday visited Jhang on Monday, and met with local officials to discuss the security and administration of minority worship places. The meeting which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair, DPO Muhammad Rashid Hidayat and representatives from the minority community focused on ensuring the safety of religious sites.

Minister Arora along with the DC and DPO, visited Gurdwara Nanaksar where they were briefed on the security measures. The DPO assured the minister that the worship places of minorities in the district are safe. The minister emphasized the historical importance of Sikh worship places in Punjab and commended Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her commitment to protecting the rights of minorities.