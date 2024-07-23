Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Ministry launches recruitment drive to address teacher shortage

July 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  To address the teacher shortage in federal government schools and colleges, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has launched a transparent recruitment drive. An official source stated that the Ministry advertised 237 positions for Elementary School Teachers (EST), which included 102 male and 135 female roles during March. The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) conducted the screening test through an AI-based assessment system developed in partnership with the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) for 21,564 candidates.

Following this, approval was secured from the Establishment Division to establish four interview committees. Each committee, led by a BS-20 officer and including four members from educational institutions and MoFEPT, carried out interviews from May 28 to June 05. The process was designed to ensure transparency and to avoid any external influence. The outcome of these interviews led to the recommendation of 211 eligible candidates, to whom offer letters have been issued.

Additionally, there were 72 female Secondary School Teachers (SETs) vacancies forwarded to the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC). Out of these eligible candidates recommended by FPSC, 47 have already been issued offer letters by the Ministry. The process exemplifies the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing educational standards through strategic staffing practices. For deputation, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were framed, and all the codal formalities were completed as per rules. A total of 583 requisitions have been issued, and applicants are joining as they have been getting NOCs from their departments. The procedure will be completed before August 01.

