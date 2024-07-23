Music director Khalil Ahmed remembered on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD - Well-known music composer Khalil Ahmed was remembered on the occasion of his death anniversary on Monday. Born on March 3, 1936 in Agra city, Khalil Ahmed made his music debut with director Al-Hamid’s film Aanchal (1962), which was released on December 7, 1962. Its song “Kisi chaman mein raho, bahar ban ke raho” (singer Ahmed Rushdi) became a smash hit in Pakistan and established Khalil’s name as a film composer. He quickly became one of the stalwarts of Pakistani music. Khalil also used to be the host of a music program for children, which was telecast from the Pakistan Television, Lahore station it was called “Hum Kaliyan Hum Taare” with co- host Nayyara Noor, Tahira Syed etc. Khalil Ahmed always had his finger on the pulse of what the listeners wanted to hear on radio, television and in his films. He composed music for film Khamosh Raho (1964) and recorded a Nazm in Ahmed Rushdi’s voice “Mein nahi manta” written by Habib Jalib which gained him country-wide fame.

He also gave hit music of film Khilona (1967). An accomplished composer for television and films, Khalil’s many contributions to music have embedded themselves in the Pakistani psyche. Khalil Ahmed was a specialist in sad compositions and he became one of the top composers of 1960s after composing the songs of film Kaneez (1965 film). Its song “Jab rat dhali tum yaad aye” became a popular song. Khalil Ahmed died on July 21, 1997, in Lahore, at the age 60.