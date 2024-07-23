Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Mustafa Kamal calls IPPs a threat to national security

Mustafa Kamal calls IPPs a threat to national security
Web Desk
3:31 PM | July 23, 2024
MQM leader Mustafa Kamal has termed independent power plants (IPPs) as threat to the national security.

Mustafa Kamal in a statement demanded immediate removal of the capacity payments clause from the IPP agreements. “We are paying billions of rupees for the electricity, which is not being generated,” MQM leader said.

He said the amount allocated for capacity payments has been more than the defence budget.

“These agreements were signed in various governments, but we don’t want to talk over it, we want a solution of the problem,” Mustafa Kamal said.

He said Pakistan and these agreements could not go side by side. “We don’t want to do politics by threatening to quit the government,” he added.

MQM leader said the national economy and development have dropped down. “People could not buy electricity on 60 rupees per unit price,” he said. “These contracts required to be reviewed,” he said.

He asked the prime minister to discuss the matter with China,” inform them, we have committed mistake, Pakistan could not bear the burden of these agreements,” he added.

