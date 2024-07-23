NA body tackles deforestation, climate challenges

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination met on Monday to address deforestation and other critical environmental issues, expressing concern over extensive tree cutting in the country.

Chaired by Member National Assembly Munaza Hassan, the meeting focused on the need for effective strategies and regional-specific policies to combat rapid deforestation in Pakistan. The Chairperson emphasized the necessity of collective efforts to address climate change and called for increased collaboration and enforcement of environmental policies.

The Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change acknowledged the committee’s role in driving climate initiatives and sought members’ insights and proposals.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change provided a detailed briefing on the ministry’s operations, including climate impacts, global collaboration, and ongoing projects like the Green Pakistan initiative.

Committee members discussed the implementation of climate policies, deforestation issues, and the need for region-specific approaches.

They highlighted the importance of local stakeholder involvement and better coordination with provincial authorities and organizations such as the National Disaster Management Authority and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities.

The Committee recommended enhanced coordination with provincial authorities for effective implementation of deforestation policies and stressed the need for comprehensive strategies to preserve forests.

They also called for involving local stakeholders in policy-making to tailor initiatives to regional needs.