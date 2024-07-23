NDMA, SULC sign letter of cooperation to enhance disaster management capabilities

HYDERABAD - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Sindh University Laar Campus (SULC) Badin have signed a Letter of Cooperation (LoC) to ensure cooperation in the field of disaster management.

The agreement was signed by the Pro-Vice Chancellor Sindh University Laar Campus Prof Dr Khalil-Ur-Rehman Khoumbati and the Director General National Institute of Disaster Management M Tanveer Paracha on behalf of NDMA. The aim of this consensus was to strengthen coordination and building institutional and technical capacity to effectively handle disasters. The SU spokesperson informed on Monday that the parties will exchange knowledge on past disasters, early warning systems and innovative practices, creating synergy through shared platforms, while efforts will also be taken to enhance capabilities of government agencies and local communities to handle disasters such as floods, earthquakes, droughts, tsunamis, heat waves and cyclones.

According to LoC, advanced technologies and innovative practices like remote sensing, GIS mapping and risk-based spatial planning will be employed to bolster emergency response systems. Training experts, professors, scientists and other disaster management staff will engage in exchanges, joint workshops, conferences, seminars, drills and training courses.

Both parties have agreed to safeguard confidential information exchanged during the implementation of the LoC, and no party will disclose classified information to third parties without prior written consent. After agreement, the Registrar Sindh University Prof Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko has officially notified the establishment of the Disaster Risk Reduction Society (DRRS).

Dr Muhammad Tufail Chandio from the Department of English has been appointed as the President of the DRRS.

He will be supported by Dr Abbas Ali Shah, FCPS Incharge at the Thalassemia Centre Badin serving as Vice President. Haji Ahmed Solangi from the Department of Commerce has been named Secretary, while Dr Khalil-Ur-Rehman Bhatti, Incharge of the Department of Business Administration will serve as Treasurer and Muhammad Khan Samoon was appointed as Information Secretary.

A research expert from Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Incharge of the Department of Computer Science at SU Laar Campus Badin Dr Krishan Kumar Luhana, Assistant Professor and Incharge of the Department of Commerce at SU Laar Campus Abdul Qadir Patoli, Medical Consultant WHO Dr Muhammad Soomar Khoso, Head Mistress Abida Jamali, Ram Kolhi, Abdul Ghafoor Chandio, Dr Ghulam Murtaza Shah, Dr Azeem Akhter Bhatti, Irfan Awan and others are included in DRRS.