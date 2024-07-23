Nespak, PMA organise Lahore Transport Week

LAHORE - NESPAK, in collaboration with the Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA), is organizing Lahore Transport Week from July 22 to July 31, 2024, under the theme “City on the Move: Now Dreams Take Flight” at NESPAK House, Lahore. This week-long event features consultative sessions and seminars aimed at uniting stakeholders, government departments, and agencies to synergize their efforts under the Committee of Integrated Urban Transport Planning (C-IUTP), established by the government on March 15, 2024.

The event will culminate in a symposium to integrate the findings and recommendations of the experts. Attendees will include government officials, academia, media, citizens, local and international development partners, and other stakeholders.

On the first day, Punjab Minister for Transport & Masstransit, Bilal Akbar Khan, was the guest of honour. Other notable speakers included Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, Secretary Transport & Masstransit, Kanwar Anwaar Ali Khan, Managing Director PMA, Muhammad Zargham Eshaq Khan, MD NESPAK, Umar Masood, CEO Urban Unit, Zaid Maqsood, Commissioner Lahore, Ms Amara Athar, Chief Traffic Officer, and Shaheryar Chishty, owner of Daewoo Express. National and international experts in urban transport planning also shared their insights on Lahore’s public transport challenges.

The first day’s theme was “Uncovering City’s Insights,” where experts reviewed Lahore’s transport challenges. Muhammad Zargham Eshaq Khan, MD NESPAK, welcomed the guests and emphasized the need for a strategic approach to public transport issues. Other speakers highlighted the current challenges, including traffic congestion, infrastructural stresses, and inadequacy of public transport. They stressed the importance of joint efforts by all relevant departments for effective solutions and the comprehensive development of Lahore’s master plan. Discussions also covered the evaluation and updating of the Integrated Bus Operations (IBO) network in Lahore. Key topics included urban sprawl, traffic congestion, and environmental sustainability through innovative transport solutions.