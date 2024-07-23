NICL, SLICL, PRCL won’t be categorised as essential for public sector

ISLAMABAD - A cabinet committee on Monday decided that National Insurance Company Limited (NICL), State Life Insurance Company Limited (SLICL) and Pakistan Re-Insurance Company Limited (PRCL) did not meet the criteria of strategic or essential SOEs and would not be categorised as essential for the public sector.

Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb presided over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) at Finance Division. The Committee considered the summaries presented by different ministries/divisions for the categorization of their relevant state-owned enterprises (SOEs) as strategic/essential or otherwise.

The Cabinet Committee after detailed discussion decided that National Insurance Company Limited (NICL), State Life Insurance Company Limited (SLICL) and Pakistan Re-Insurance Company Limited (PRCL) did not meet the criteria of strategic or essential SOEs and would not be categorized as essential for the public sector. The Ministry of Commerce was further directed to explore public private-partnership model for the Pak Expo Company.

The committee considered the summary presented by the Ministry of Science & Technology and approved to rename and restructure STEDEC into Indigenous Research and Development Agency (Pvt) Limited (IRADA). It was further directed to constitute its board and operationalise the entity by December 2024. The CCoSOEs approved the proposals of Aviation Division and Ministry of Communications for the appointment of candidates as independent directors on the Boards of PIA Holding Company Board, Pakistan Postal Services Management Board (PPSMB) and Postal Life Insurance Company Limited (PLICL). The committee directed M/o Communications to present proposals for categorization of these entities at the earliest. The meeting was attended by Minister for Housing & Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Law & Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Economic Afairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, governor SBP, chairman SECP, federal secretaries and other senior officers of the relevant ministries.