One killed, nine injured in accident in Khanewal

A woman was killed and nine other persons of the same family sustained injuries when a van met an accident in Khanewal on Monday night.

According to eye-witnesses, one of the tyres of the van burst as a result of which it overturned, killing a woman on the spot and injuring nine others passengers.

The van was carrying the family from Bahawalpur to Okara to attend the funeral of a relative. Rescue teams reached the spot after the accident and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Khanewal.