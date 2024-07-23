Tuesday, July 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

One killed, nine injured in accident in Khanewal

One killed, nine injured in accident in Khanewal
Web Desk
9:35 AM | July 23, 2024
National

A woman was killed and nine other persons of the same family sustained injuries when a van met an accident in Khanewal on Monday night.

According to eye-witnesses, one of the tyres of the van burst as a result of which it overturned, killing a woman on the spot and injuring nine others passengers.

The van was carrying the family from Bahawalpur to Okara to attend the funeral of a relative. Rescue teams reached the spot after the accident and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Khanewal.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1721638130.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024