Pakistan urges execution of ICJ opinion on Palestinian territories

Our Staff Reporter
July 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Pakistan yesterday welcomed the Advisory Opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the legal consequences arising from the policies and practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

The ICJ’s ruling clearly established that Israel’s unlawful policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory were in breach of Israel’s obligation to respect the right of Palestinian people to self-determination, and that Israel was under an obligation to end its unlawful occupation; cease its illegal settlement activities; and to make reparation for the damage caused. Earlier, Pakistan had made a written submission to the ICJ on the case in July 2023, and later also shared a rejoinder with the Court. Pakistan also participated in the oral public hearing held by the ICJ on the case in February 2024.

In its submissions to the ICJ, Pakistan reiterated its strong and unwavering support for the right to self-determination of the Palestinians and highlighted the illegality of the Israeli occupation.

Our Staff Reporter

