Pakpattan Police ensure foolproof security for Baba Farid’s Urs

PAKPATTAN - In the heart of Punjab, the district of Pakpattan has often been a microcosm of Pakistan’s broader societal dynamics. Known for its cultural richness and historical significance, Pakpattan also faces the challenges of maintaining peace and order, especially during significant religious events such as Moharram. This year, the Pakpattan police, under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Walait, showcased a commendable example of efficiency, dedication, and resourcefulness in ensuring peace during this critical period. Ensuring safety amidst challenges: Urs Baba Farid, and Moharram - the first month of the Islamic calendar holds profound significance for Muslims worldwide, particularly for the Shia community.

The month, especially the first ten days culminating in Ashura, is marked by processions and gatherings that commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain. These events, while deeply spiritual and cultural, also present unique challenges in terms of law and order. In Pakpattan, a district not immune to the tensions that can arise during such events, DPO Tariq Walait and his team were tasked with ensuring the safety and security of all participants. Despite operating with minimal resources, the Pakpattan police were able to execute their duties with remarkable efficiency. “We understood the gravity of the situation and the importance of Moharram for our community,” DPO Tariq Walait explained. “Our objective was clear to ensure that everyone could observe their rituals in a peaceful and secure environment.” The Sajjada Naseen of Darbar Hazrat Baba Farid-ud-Din, Diwan Moudood Masood said “I have not seen such immaculate arrangements during Urs of the Sufi Saint. We are thankful to the police who under took every step to ensure peace and tranquility,” said Moudood Masood. Strategic planning and community engagement. The success of the Pakpattan police during Urs Baba Farid and Moharram can be attributed to meticulous planning and a proactive approach to community engagement.

DPO Tariq Walait emphasized the importance of strategic preparation, which included mapping out procession routes, identifying potential hotspots for conflict, and deploying personnel accordingly. “We couldn’t afford to be reactive; we had to be proactive,” said DPO Tariq Walait. “This meant anticipating potential issues and addressing them before they could escalate. Our planning phase was crucial, and it involved extensive coordination with community leaders and organizers of the processions.” The police force also held several meetings with religious leaders from both Sunni and Shia communities to foster a sense of mutual respect and understanding.

This engagement was vital in building trust and ensuring cooperation from all sides, which significantly contributed to the overall peace during the month. Resourcefulness in action: One of the most striking aspects of the Pakpattan police’s performance was their ability to achieve such positive outcomes despite limited resources. In many districts, law enforcement agencies struggle with inadequate funding, manpower, and equipment. Pakpattan was no exception. However, the police force, under DPO Tariq Walait’s leadership, demonstrated exceptional resourcefulness. “We had to maximize the use of what we had,” DPO Tariq Walait noted. “This involved reallocating our limited resources efficiently, ensuring our officers were well-prepared and motivated, and leveraging technology wherever possible.” The police utilized surveillance cameras strategically placed along the procession routes, enabling them to monitor activities in real-time.