Palestinians flee as Israel warns of military operation in Al-Mawasi

Khan Yunis, Palestinian Territories - Hundreds of panicked Palestinians fled after the Israeli military on Monday ordered the evacuation of part of a humanitarian zone, warning it was preparing to launch an operation in the area.

The military had declared Al-Mawasi, along the Gaza coast between the cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah, a humanitarian zone in May, and told Palestinians to go there for their own safety.

But it has now ordered people to leave part of the zone in eastern Khan Yunis due to attacks on Israeli targets. In a statement, it urged people to relocate from eastern Khan Yunis to the west of the “adjusted humanitarian area of Al-Mawasi” that runs along the Gaza coast.

Many Gazans are hesitant to join the swelling tent camps in Al-Mawasi, however, after a recent attack on the zone killed at least 92 people and wounded more than 300, according to figures from the health ministry in the territory.

“No place is safe,” said Yussef Abu Taimah, from the town of Al-Qarara in Khan Yunis, as he prepared to relocate his family for the fourth time since the Gaza war broke out in October.

“We left in the middle of ongoing air and tank shelling, and drones firing shots,” said the 27-year-old, who witnessed dead and wounded people being transported to Nasser Hospital by tuk-tuks and donkey carts. Abu Taimah said his family was heading to Al-Mawasi, but expected to find no space in the crowded, makeshift encampment.

“We will stay on the street,” he said. “Even the sidewalks are full of people and tents. We are tired and fed up. Enough of this displacement.”