PIA’s Hajj operation completed as all pilgrims return back home

KARACHI - The Hajj operation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), started on May 9, was completed on July 21, 2024 and all Hujjaj were brought back to home. According to a PIA spokesperson, the pre-Hajj operation started from May 9 and continued till June 11, while the post-Hajj operation was started from June 20 and ended on July 21. A total of 143 flights were operated in the post-Hajj operation, in which 61 flights were operated for Jeddah and 82 were from Madina. As many as 34,663 pilgrims were returned home after performing the sacred obligation through PIA’s flights. Of them, 19,278 pilgrims were under the government scheme, 14,754 under the private Hajj scheme and 631 “Khudams” were blessed with Hajj. The chief executive officer of PIA has appreciated the performance of the teams assigned in the Hajj operation as despite the difficult conditions, the Hajj operation was accomplished in a transparent manner, the spokesperson said. The CEO of PIA also praised the performance of the teams in Pakistan as well as in Saudi Arabia.