PM calls for UN action on Palestine issue

PM calls for UN action on Palestine issue
11:37 AM | July 23, 2024
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the violent attack by Israeli forces on Khan Younis area in Gaza.

In a statement, he said such an aggressive attack is an affront to humanity. He said the Palestinian refugees were not even given a chance to evacuate.

The Prime Minister said it is clear that the Israeli forces are following the agenda of genocide of the Palestinians.

He said the Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The Prime Minister also urged United Nations to play its role in resolving the Palestinian issue.

