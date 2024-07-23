PMD forecast rain in various parts of country

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-windstorm/thundershower in Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, east/south Balochistan and lower Sindh during the next 24 hours. Isolated heavyfall is also expected during the forecast period. Hot and very humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

The PMD has warned that heavyfalls may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galliyat, Manshera, Kohistan, Malakand, Dir Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Kurrum, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand, Nowshera, Swabi and Kashmir. Urban flooding also expected in low lying areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 23 and 24. Landslides may disrupt roads at the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the wet period. According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating upper/central parts of the country and likely to strengthen from tomorrow (evening/night).

A trough of westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain-windstorm/thundershower occurred at isolated places in south Sindh, northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Kashmir and North Balochistan.

The rainfall recorded was Sindh: Badin 10mm, Chhor 06, Karachi (Gadap 04, Jinnah Terminal 02, Faisal Base, Malir Halt, Met Complex, MOS 01), Punjab: Sialkot (City 39, Airport 19), Narowal 23, Gujrat 21, Islamabad (Saidpur 19, Zero Point 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 17, Kacheri 05, Shamsabad 04), Lahore (City 09), Murree 03, Mandi Bahauddin 02 , Gujranwala 01, Kashmir: Kotli 03, Rawalakot 02, Garhidupatta 01, Balochistan: Zhob 07mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Sibbi 47C, Nokkundi, Dalbandin 46, Dadu, Jacobabad, Rohri and Kot Addu 45C.