Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Police arrest five gamblers, recover Rs23,000 stake money

APP
July 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   Rawalpindi district police arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 23,000 stake money, four mobile phones, and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Monday. Waris Khan police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers, namely Muhammad Iqbal, Pervaiz, Ashiq, Malang Jan, and Safian, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway. Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem, said that gambling is root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

