Police arrest two for car, bike theft

ATTOCK - Police have arrested two accused involved in car and bike theft and recovered three stolen cars from their possession. The accused are also wanted in different other cases. DSP Hafeez ur Rehman stated this during a press conference, flanked by SHO Attock Khurd police station Inspector Shehroz Khanzada and Sub Inspector Muhammad Aamir.

The DSP said the investigation started when Hamza Khalil, a resident of Mirza Attock, informed police that his car worth Rs 3 million had been stolen from Attock Khurd area. Police immediately formed teams to arrest the culprits and recover the stolen car. The team arrested Muhammad Ayub, a resident of Nowshera, and Qamar Zaman, recovering the stolen car and two others from their possession. Muhammad Ayub is also wanted by Rawalpindi police in seven other criminal cases.

The DSP added that police, during a short period, recovered one hundred stolen motorcycles and returned them to their owners. Meanwhile, DPO Attock Ghayas Gul held an open kutchery at Attock City police station, where he listened to people’s problems and issued on-the-spot orders for their redressal.