Police crackdown: 59,000 cases of power theft registered

LAHORE - On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the police are ensuring a relentless crackdown against electricity thieves across Punjab. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that during the current year, 59,000 cases were registered against electricity thieves in the province, including Lahore.As many as 31,227 suspects involved in power theft were arrested, and challans of more than 36,119 cases were completed while 4,744 accused were convicted, he added. The spokesperson for the police highlighted that in Lahore, 17,555 cases had been registered, leading to the arrest of more than 17,000 accused involved in electricity theft.

IGP takes notice of murder, sought report from RPO

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the incident in Muzaffargarh where a boy was killed by being set on fire over a land dispute. Dr Usman Anwar sought a report from the RPO DG Khan. He directed DPO Muzaffargarh to arrest the suspects immediately and ensure they are brought to justice promptly. The IG Punjab emphasised that the suspects deserved no leniency and should face

strict legal action. Meanwhile, spokesperson for the Punjab Police said a case has been registered against the suspects, and raids were being conducted to arrest them.